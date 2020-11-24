Chrissy Teigen gave herself ‘permission to feel complete, utter grief’ after pregnancy loss

The model, host and influencer shared her emotions after experiencing pregnancy loss on 'Good Morning America'

Loading the player...

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend opened up about their emotional experience after suffering a pregnancy loss earlier in September at 20 weeks.

Read More: Chrissy Teigen gets tattoo in memory of son Jack

Throughout the pregnancy, Teigen shared updates to her millions of social media followers through Twitter and Instagram. This is the same route she chose to announce the loss of the infant, which the couple named Jack. She shared a heartbreaking photo Sept. 30 and later penned and published an essay on Medium.

“My doctors diagnosed me with partial placenta abruption. I had always had placenta problems. I had to deliver Miles a month early because his stomach wasn’t getting enough food from my placenta. But this was my first abruption. We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop,” Teigen wrote.

She continued, “After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either.”

On GMA the supermodel shared more on the emotions experienced through the loss.

“I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief,” Teigen said. “Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I’m doing I always say I’m okay — today.”

“I didn’t know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did it really meant so much to so many people,” Legend said. “And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it.”

Legend added to the subject of grief and sharing the emotional turmoil with outsiders.

After sharing the news, Teigen bonded on social media with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. theGrio reported two women exchanged tweets over the essay published on Medium. The career politician thanked Teigen for her “bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours.’

Legend’s Billboard Music Awards performance was dedicated to his wife in their first public appearance since the loss. According to theGrio, the singer performed the song “Never Break.” He announced ‘This is for Chrissy,” before kicking off the performance.

The 41-year-old musician also shared in a recent interview that their two other children, two children, Luna, 4 and Miles, 2 helped to give the couple hope.

Read More: Chrissy Teigen breks silence after miscarriage, claps back at critics

“Whenever we go through personal challenges — and I think challenges as a nation — I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic. What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy,” he said, to according to theGrio. “And in my family, as we’ve gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

