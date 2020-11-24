Giuliani says he ‘exaggerated’ when he claimed more votes than citizens in Detroit

The comments from Giuliani came after news broke that the Michigan Board of Canvassers voted to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s popular vote in the swing state.

Rudy Giuliani says he took his words a bit too far during a recent appearance on Fox News.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney said he was exaggerating when he said Detroit had more votes than people. On Monday during a sit down on Lou Dobbs Tonight, he admitted to taking liberties with the truth.

“The city of Detroit probably had more voters than it had citizens,” he said. “I’m exaggerating a bit…but all you have to do is look at statistical data and you can see the fraud was rampant and out of control.”

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The comments came after news broke that the Michigan Board of Canvassers voted to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s popular vote in the swing state. Giuliani has been spearheading Trump’s slew of lawsuits claiming voter fraud in many states. Despite Giuliani’s claim of exaggeration when it comes to votes in the state, his words sound eerily close to Trump’s.

“The Great State of Michigan, with votes being far greater than the number of people who voted, cannot certify the election. The Democrats cheated big time, and got caught. A Republican WIN!” tweeted Trump last week.

Trump also lost in Pennsylvania after a judge dismissed another lawsuit claiming fraud. Giuliani pushed back against that legal defeat.

“The court in Pennsylvania cut it off without listening to a single fact,” he said. “And I don’t know how the judge could’ve concluded that the facts aren’t substantial when they haven’t even been presented yet.”

The president’s personal attorney continued, “Unfortunately, we haven’t yet gotten a fair decision. We will. We’ve got to be a little patient. One fair decision, one good hearing, and this will turn all around.”

Watch the full exchange below.

