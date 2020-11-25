GA secretary of state voted for Trump, but that didn’t stop attacks on family

House Rep. Doug Collins thinks there is evidence of fraud that could give Trump the win

Loading the player...

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger voted for President Donald Trump’s failed reelection campaign, and he’s now catching some major heat from fellow Trump supporters.

The MAGA movement apparently does not discriminate when it comes to doling out hatred, and they have Raffensperger feeling like he’s been thrown under a bus.

On Wednesday, Raffensperger wrote an opinion piece for USA Today, assuring that there was no voter fraud in the state, which Trump lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The votes have reportedly been recounted and certified, confirming Biden legitimately won the state and crushing any hope of Trump’s second term in office.

READ MORE: Georgia Sen. Loeffler quarantining after mixed COVID-19 test results

“By all accounts, Georgia had a wildly successful and smooth election. We finally defeated voting lines and put behind us Fulton County’s now notorious reputation for disastrous elections,” Raffensperger wrote on USA Today. “This should be something for Georgians to celebrate, whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost. For those wondering, mine lost – my family voted for him, donated to him and are now being thrown under the bus by him.”

Despite the lack of evidence of voter fraud in Georgia, some Republicans have engaged in a disinformation campaign to defend the president and protect Trump’s ego.

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! We will ALWAYS fight for you and for this country 🇺🇸



Chip in to help us win: https://t.co/q92O3Djth7 https://t.co/Pdy5bSQ59k — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 16, 2020

Georgia Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue want Raffensperger to resign, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has pressured the secretary of state to investigate election fraud, CNN reported.

Loeffler and Purdue are in a runoff election in Georgia, meaning Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, have an opportunity to replace them in a special election on Jan. 5, 2021.

It is possible that Georgia Republicans are supporting Trump conspiracies to secure their runoff elections.

I just called @kloeffler and congratulated her on making the runoff. She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America. — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) November 4, 2020

Raffensperger, tired of being pushed around, has called out his fellow Republicans, including Trump. He compared the the president’s campaign to Democrat Stacey Abrams, who in 2018 ran for state Governor and lost. Abrams cited voter suppression as the reason.

“[The Trump campaign is taking a page from the] playbook written by a failed gubernatorial candidate two years before,” Raffensperger said. He also took shots at Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga), a congressman who was chosen to lead the Trump campaign’s Georgia recount team, WSB-TV reports.

“[Collins is ] a failed senate candidate with nothing to do who tried to undermine the integrity of Georgia’s elections,” Raffensperger said.

Collins reportedly believes there is evidence of voter fraud that could give Trump the win.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now

!TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

