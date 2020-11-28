Washington Football Team mocks Trump on Twitter

The team is currently the best team on the NFC East division

The Washington Football team, formerly known as the Redskins, mocked President Donald Trump after defeating its NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

The team poked fun at the president’s public meltdown and calls for stopping vote counts by posting Trump’s famous phrase on their Twitter account while referencing their game.

“STOP THE COUNT!” the Washington Football team tweeted, Yahoo! Sports reported. The tweet was deleted hours later.

interesting … washington football team deleted its "stop the count" tweet pic.twitter.com/MXuGcoBpSc — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) November 27, 2020

The Washington team beat the Cowboys in an impressive 41 to 16, making the team the most victorious team in the NFC East division among the Cowboy (now 3-8), New York Giants (3-7) and Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1).

The tweet had a mixed reception by users, with some saying the tweet was witty and topical while some said the Washington Football team was creating divisiveness with the joke.

Laughable how you deleted your tweet mocking President Trump when you don't deserve to be an NFL Franchise! You're a no-name, l4-7 garbage franchise! — Rob Balsamo (@robbalsamo) November 27, 2020

“Laughable how you deleted your tweet mocking President Trump when you don’t deserve to be an NFL Franchise! You’re a no-name, l4-7 garbage franchise!,” said one user.

Ok, I'm a Bronco fan and I've HATED Washington since '88, but with this morning's "Stop the count" tweet, I might have to change my tune. Well done. — CozyHiggins (@CozyHiggins) November 27, 2020

“Ok, I’m a Bronco fan and I’ve HATED Washington since ’88, but with this morning’s “Stop the count” tweet, I might have to change my tune. Well done,” said another user.

Stop the count was the best social post from @WashingtonNFL all season. Whoever decided to delete it is bad at Twitter. November 27, 2020

As theGrio previously reported, the catchphrase originated from angry Trump supporters, and the president himself, believing the election was stolen.

Trump supporters, some of whom were armed, protested outside polling stations in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia in support of the cause.

Trump lost all of those states to Biden, causing the current commander-in-chief to file multiple lawsuits and legal challenges to either stop the count of votes or throw out votes. Most of the president’s efforts have failed.

The Washington Football is scheduled to play against the Pittsburg Stealers, a team that has not lost a game this season after 10 straight wins, on Dec. 6 on FOX.

