Cartoon Network, Black Women Animate partner for new Black award show

The virtual show will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist Estelle.

Black creatives in animation will soon be recognized in a huge way thanks to Black Women Animate Studios. In collaboration with Cartoon Network, they’ve worked together to launch the first ever Black in Animation Awards.

The inaugural event will celebrate those breaking barriers in the industry while inspiring others to follow suit.

“The honoring of our stories and contributions to the world of animation is long overdue. We are honored to put on the first ever event of this kind and hope it inspires more Black creatives to create our own narratives,” Taylor K. Shaw, the BWA Studios Founder and CEO shared with theGrio.

Taylor K. Shaw, BWA Studios Founder and CEO | Photo: Kristina Kelly

According to its website, BWA Studios is an animation house that creates and produces programming for broadcast, cable, streaming networks, digital platforms, and live events. They consciously hire and build equity with Black women, women of color, and non-binary POC.

The show will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist, Estelle who also lends her voice to the animation series, Steven Universe. Supporters can see the show virtually on December, 6th at 5 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST by clicking here.

The honorees were selected by the Awards Show Nomination Committee. The list features industry leaders and veterans such as,

“Vanessa Morrison, President of Streaming at Walt Disney Studios (Trailblazer Award); Bruce Smith, EP & Director at Disney Television Animation (Narrative Creator Award); Dr. Ayoka Chenzira, TV Director and Experimental Filmmaker (Cultural Innovator Award); Tina Obo, Director (Rising Star Award); Latoya Raveneau, Director at Disney Television Animation (Next Gen Award), and Carole Holliday, Animator and Story Artist (Lifetime Achievement Award).”

