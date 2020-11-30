Kamala Harris bursts into laughter at possible Trump 2024 run: ‘Please’

The interaction happened as Harris and her husband were shopping in D.C. on Small Business Saturday.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris scoffed at the idea of President Donald Trump running for president again in 2024.

“Just now in DC, I asked @KamalaHarris if, with President Trump making motions about running again in 2024, Biden and she would be ready to face him again if he follows through,” The Atlantic reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere tweeted. “She made a scoffing sound. “Please,” she said, and broke out laughing.”

And VPE @KamalaHarris reaction when @IsaacDovere asks about her and President- elect Biden potentially running against President Trump in 2024 pic.twitter.com/Fw8gAY0nqF November 28, 2020

The journalists and spectators nearby also laughed at the idea.

One Twitter user responded: “I can already tell she will be a lot more real, more fun, and more competent than Pence.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, made it point to shop at local shops for Small Business Saturday, finding a custom tee. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The interaction happened as Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were shopping on Small Business Saturday at a holiday marketplace in downtown Washington D.C. The vice president-elect was clad in a double-layered mask.

WTOP reported that Emhoff purchased a shirt that read “Madam Vice President” created by the Pop-Up Collaborative: Made in D.C.

The future vice president and Second Gentleman also bought several other custom items, including jigsaw puzzles from the New York Puzzle Company.

“We want to support our small businesses. They are always really an essential part of the lifeblood of the community, part of the civic and social fabric of the community,” Harris told reporters. “Sadly, since COVID started, one in four small businesses in our country has closed.”

Retail businesses have been especially hard hit during the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s holiday season will be key to keeping many small businesses open.

In Chicago, a campaign called Holly Days, in addition to the nationwide Small Business Saturday, kicked off efforts to help revive small shops.

In September, Yelp estimated that more than 73,000 small businesses had permanently closed this summer. That number has grown as the pandemic has continued into its ninth month.

Harvard University Business School provides three pieces of guidance to small business owners: One, focus on social media and email to reach customers. Two, scrutinize every cost. Three, concentrate on the best profit opportunities with a higher profit margin.

