Monica gives touching speech after being honored with Soul Train’s Lady of Soul Award

The singer also performed a medley of her hits at the annual award show on Sunday night

Loading the player...

The 2020 Soul Train Awards were full of memorable moments and powerful performances from some of the brightest stars in the music game, but Monica stole the show in more ways than one.

Read More: Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold to host 2020 Soul Train Awards + nominees list

The singer was looking fab in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble and cropped cut, and her voice was as sweet as ever as she belted out hit after hit during a performance of some of her most beloved singles. When she took the stage, it was for a scaled down and masked up crowd, but that didn’t stop her from showing off her undeniable skills as she sang some of our favorites, including “Angel of Mine” and “Trenches.”

Check it out:

Monica was also the recipient of the Soul Train Awards’ highest honor, the Lady of Soul Award, given to one woman for her contribution to the music industry. Monica is the sixth woman to receive the honor and she gave a touching acceptance speech after she received it.

“The little girl, that was constantly told she couldn’t do it, did it because you’ve been there and because you consistently supported me,” she said.

“I have accomplished a lot, but there’s so much more I’d like to do because I believe he’s still carrying me. I know it’s possible.”

Read More: Monica talks working with Kim Kardashian to get C-Murder released

Check out her full speech:

Other standout performances of the night came courtesy of Brandy, Ella Mai, Charlie Wilson, and Jazmine Sullivan among others. The night was hosted by Tichna Arnold and Tisha Campbell for the third consecutive year and the duo did not disappoint, with laughs and enjoyable moments for all.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

