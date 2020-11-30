Nurse suspended after saying she doesn’t wear a mask, still travels in TikTok video

An Oregon nurse is on administrative leave after she made a questionable TikTok video.

Salem Health announced an oncology nurse identified as Ashley Grames stated in the now-deleted video that she does not wear a mask outside of work, still travels, and allows her kids to have playdates. On Saturday the Salem, Oregon hospital released a statement per BuzzFeed saying,

“Yesterday, a nurse employed with Salem Health posted a video on social media which displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work,” written to the hospital’s Facebook. “This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members. We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously. This individual does not speak for Salem Health and has placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.”

The video posted under the name @Loveiskind05 has since been deleted and features Grames in scrubs reciting a line from the Grinch movie when the villain identifies himself to the character, Cindy Lou Who.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, social media users flooded the hospital’s page with concerning messages and some say administrative leave is not enough.

“So will she be removed from her position for endangering the lives of immunocompromised people, or no?” said Facebook user, Cemi Jo Smith. “This statement is great and all but it gives zero answers. And the people involved in this aren’t just going to forget and let this go. Any action other than firing her shows that you really don’t care about your patients or your remaining and I’m sure competent, staff.”

As of Saturday, Oregon has a record-high number of Covid-19 cases, per Statesman Journal. The Oregon Health Authority stated there are 1,669 new cases and 72,506 total.

But despite the rise in cases one Facebook user who commented under the hospital’s statement says some are treating the incident as a witch hunt.

“Sara Thomson, Okay we get it, almost every comment has the report link! Chill out man! Stop with the witch hunt. Enough people have submitted a report already,” wrote the user. “I do want this girl to be investigated and kinda want to know the outcome too but we really do not need to go into overkill here. Don’t get me wrong, I work with COVID positive patients too so I get the risk she took but witch hunting this girl is not cool either.”

