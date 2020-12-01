Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing another man over Thanksgiving leftovers

James Dixon put his bare hands in the food at the home where his victim was the host's boyfriend.

A Chicago man has been charged with murder after a fight over some Thanksgiving leftovers.

James Dixon, 28, allegedly stabbed 52-year-old Vincell Jackson as the man was being escorted out of a house following a holiday gathering.

James Dixon, 28, was charged with murder after an incident Friday in which he reportedly put his bare hands in some Thanksgiving leftovers. (Chicago Police Department)

Dixon reportedly put his hands in Thanksgiving leftovers being served early Friday at a home where Jackson was the boyfriend of the host. As the two men fought, they eventually made their way to the front porch, where Jackson was stabbed at least nine times.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting Dixon had consumed “numerous” alcoholic drinks, and the fight broke out after he began digging into the food with his bare hands.

The report says “despite numerous witnesses to the fight, no one witnessed the stabbing.”

Prosecutors allege that a witness saw Dixon running away from the scene and found Jackson mortally wounded and slumped over a banister. He was later pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Dixon was arrested eight hours later in possession of several knives, including one believed to be the murder weapon. He was charged with first-degree murder and bail was set at $350,000,

His court-appointed attorney, Patrick Ryan, has claimed his client was defending himself. But prosecutors claim that Dixon was the aggressor.

Judge Susana Ortiz ruled that while prosecutors had not met the burden of proof to keep Dixon locked up without bail, he would have to post at least $35,000 and be subject to house arrest if released before trial.

As he appeared in front of Judge Ortiz, Dixon reportedly asked what a possible sentence for conviction could be.

“First-degree murder,” Ortiz responded, “from 20 to 60 years, sir.”

