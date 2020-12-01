Elaine Welteroth named new co-host of ‘The Talk’

Welteroth, along with fitness instructor Amanda Kloots will replace singer Marie Osmond and rapper Eve on the show

Loading the player...

Journalist, author, and influencer Elaine Welteroth is headed to The Talk. The former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue is joining the cast of the popular CBS talk show starting, Jan. 4.

Read More: Dr. Fauci and Byron Allen talk COVID-19 pandemic outlook for Black America

She and fitness instructor Amanda Kloots will replace singer Marie Osmond and rapper Eve on the show, per the Hollywood Reporter. Both women have been guests on the show in the past.

“I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of The Talk,” Welteroth said. “They have each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most. I look forward to learning from them and lending my perspective to conversations that build bridges in this singular time in our world.”

Welteroth was the first Black woman to serve as the editor-and-chief of the magazine and the second Black person in Condé Nast’s history to hold the title. She’s also a judge on the hit show Project Runway and wrote the New York Times best-selling book, “More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say).”

Elaine Welteroth attends the S By Serena Presentation during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Place on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

She says she wrote the book to inspire women and to share lessons she has learned along her journey.

Read More: Taraji P. Henson nabs talk show focused on mental wellness on Facebook Watch

“This book, for me, was about handing over in real-time the lessons I learned about the come-up, and I wanted to give them a really unfiltered look at not just the career come-up,” Welteroth told Entertainment Weekly. “But also the more difficult and confusing and clumsy journey into yourself, into becoming who you’re meant to be. It’s more than a coming-of-age story; it’s really about coming into your own power and delves into all of the intersections of what makes us who we are. Not just the career aspects, but also the personal aspects, the family dynamics, the racial-identity piece.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

