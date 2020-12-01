KeKe Palmer opens up about PCOS diagnosis, acne

The actress had to self-diagnose because doctors were misleading her

KeKe Palmer hit up social media on Tuesday to open up about her longtime battle with severe acne, commonly known as poly cystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

The actress decided to use her journey as a teachable moment for others with similar acne issues.

“Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me. Poly Cystic Ovarian syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed,” Palmer wrote in a lengthy Instagram post to fans.

In her message, Palmer claims she is healthy and that her diet consists of eating the “right” things and drinking plenty of water. However, the problem seems to be hereditary, stemming from her family’s history of diabetes and obesity.

“My blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me. And unfortunately doctors are people and if you don’t “look the part” they may not think that’s your problem,” Palmer wrote. “They may not even suggest it if you “look healthy” whatever that means!”

“I came to a doctor in tears once and all they offered was a measles vaccine… Exactly,” she added.

“I’m posting this to say that it’s okay and we can help ourselves,” Palmer continued. “My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help. I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis. I’m not saying trust web md for everything haha but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves.”

Palmer goes on to note that she is grateful for the sacrifices her family has made for her.

“It’s only because of what my family sacrificed that allows me to even have the resources to share the information I’m sharing with you! Their fight out of poverty gave me a better life and I just want to share what I learn,” she wrote. Adding, “The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone.”

