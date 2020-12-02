Jada Pinkett Smith to star in Netflix film ‘The Redd Zone’

Smith will star as Tia Magee, 'a single mother who helps her sons and their high school football teammates, The Bros, heal after the murder of their best friend'

Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to take her talents to Netflix. The superstar host of Red Table Talk is set to star in the streamer’s upcoming film, The Redd Zone.

According to Variety, Smith will star in and executive produce the flick that’s based on a true story of Tia Magee. She’s described as “a single mother who helps her sons and their high school football teammates,’The Bros,’ heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd. One by one, the boys start moving into her house, and soon, 17 of ‘The Bros’ are living under her roof. Eventually, all of them go to college, and four make it to the NFL. Magee’s son, Brandon Magee, became a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play outfield.”

Pinkett Smith, Jon Mone, Howard Burkons and Miguel Melendez will EP through Westbrook Studios, along with Brandon Magee.

(Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Aside from landing the movie role, Smith is booked and busy on several other projects. She continues to helm her super successful Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, alongside her mother and daughter, and is currently in production on The Matrix 4.

She’s also executive producing King Richard, the highly-anticipated film that stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of prolific tennis champs Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

Westbrook Studios has even more flicks on the horizon, including another Will Smith-led project, Emancipation. The companies also working on a remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

The studio recently unveiled their award-winning film, Charm City Kings, on HBO Max and that fantastic project was produced by Jada’s brother, Caleeb Pinkett. The movie stars Jahi Di’Allo WInston, Meek Mill, and William Catlett and was one of our favorite films at last year’s Sundance Film Festival.

