Trump hints at 2024 run, may announce on Inauguration Day

The Washington Post says as Trump realizes his presidency's ending, he's exploring other ways to profit.

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to continue his efforts to undermine the pending presidency of Joe Biden. Trump is rumored to be considering launching his 2024 presidential campaign on the day of the 46th commander-in-chief’s inauguration.

When asked, during a Thanksgiving Day press event, if he plans to attend the Biden inauguration, Trump refused to answer, saying, “I don’t want to say that yet. I mean, I know the answer. I’ll be honest, I know the answer.”

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thanksgiving after making the traditional call to members of the military stationed abroad through video teleconference. (Photo by Erin Schaff – Pool/Getty Images)

The Daily Beast is reporting that three people familiar with conversations with the president said that while he continues to acknowledge that he lost the 2020 election, he is debating a 2024 run to “reclaim” the White House.

“I 100% believe Donald Trump will win this election in the end,” Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and Minnesota co-chair for Trump 2020, told The Daily Beast. “But any day that we can have President Trump as our president is a blessing. So if that would happen, yes, I would fully support any opportunity for him to serve the American people for as many terms as possible.”

The Trump campaign has continued to raise money for “legal fees,” although an analysis of the fine print of those donation requests also notes that funds are being funneled to a new super-PAC called Save America, which may support Trump’s reelection bid.

According to The Washington Post, as Trump is realizing that the end of his presidency is near, he is exploring other ways to make money. The president is reportedly considering giving paid speeches or selling tickets to his rallies. He is also considering writing a memoir and a renewed career in television.

A Trump announcement for 2024 would essentially freeze the presidential ambitions of other administration Republicans who were planning White House runs that year.

Among the names of those rumored are Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

