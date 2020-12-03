Garcetti slammed for stay-at-home order that mirrors county rules

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti faced backlash as residents questioned the new mandates issued to slow coronavirus spread.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti modified a stay-at-home order that reflects the L.A. County mandates that some have called into question.

The Los Angeles Times reported the rules are now the same for both the city and county to help slow the spread of coronavirus as the country battles a swiftly growing pandemic.

In the public order, issued under the city of Los Angeles’ emergency authority, cited overwhelmed medical facilities before it outlined the guidelines.

“Our City is now close to a devastating tipping point, beyond which the number of hospitalized patients would start to overwhelm our hospital system, in turn risking needless suffering and death,” the memo read. “The way to avoid that dreaded scenario is clear. We must refrain from gathering with people from outside our household wherever possible. Angelenos have shown what is possible when we cooperate, listen, and protect our family, friends, neighbors, and favorite businesses. This most recent surge in COVID-19 cases presents us with an opportunity to work together, again, to reduce its spread and flatten the curve.”

Residents are ordered to limit all travel unless engaging in essential activities and must follow social distancing and mask-wearing policies, issued on Wednesday with exceptions. theGrio reported Los Angeles County announced the new stay-home order on Friday.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 27: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti listens as California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks in front of the hospital ship USNS Mercy that arrived into the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, March 27, 2020, to provide relief for Southland hospitals overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Admiral John Gumbleton, United States Navy stands behind Mayor Garcetti. (Photo by Carolyn Cole-Pool/Getty Images)

“My message couldn’t be simpler: It’s time to hunker down,” Garcetti said according to the Times. “It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it.”

He continued, “Don’t meet up with others outside your household. Don’t host a gathering, don’t attend a gathering and follow our targeted safer-at-home order, if you’re able to stay home, stay at home. Just be smart and stay apart.”

Still, some residents questioned the mandate on social media. One user shared their reaction to what they believed to be a late response.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti implementing stricter stay-at-home orders when they should have been done much earlier and the city is already deep in a crisis: pic.twitter.com/uEGdjO7a6A — Kathya (@TheHylianLoach) December 3, 2020

Author Don Winslow shared similar sentiments.

The time for Los Angeles to act was months ago.



You chose policies that spread the virus.



You bent to pressure, refused to enforce orders and people died as a direct result of your lack of leadership.



That's the truth and history will record it.https://t.co/B1WezSp1u4 December 3, 2020

Journalist Elise Hu shared the confusing messaging issued by the city.

Ok so… under the latest LA order:



✖️Work inside a nonessential office

✖️Gathering w/ppl outside household

✖️Dining at restaurants/bars, not even outside



Still open:

✅ Parks

✅ Trails

✅ Beaches

✅ Tennis & golf

✅ Salons but at 20% occupancy

✅ Gyms but outside only — Elise Hu (@elisewho) December 3, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 15.71% increase in positive cases and a 2.53 increase in death from coronavirus in the past seven days.

