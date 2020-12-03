Noah Cyrus, sister of Miley Cyrus, faces backlash for calling Candace Owens a ‘nappy a** heaux’

The 20-year-old singer and actress later issued an apology claiming she did not know the 'history and context' of the racist reference

Noah Cyrus, the 20-year-old younger sister of Miley Cyrus, is facing backlash online after she appeared to call conservative personality Candace Owens a “nappy ass heaux.”

A screenshot of Cyrus’s Instagram Story was intended to defend singer Harry Styles against comments Owens made about Styles wearing a dress on the December issue of Vogue.

“Bring back manly men,” Candace Owens exclaimed on Nov. 14 in a tweet reacting to the fashion magazine’s photoshoot with the pop star.

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack.



Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

While Styles did not initially respond to Candace Owen’s callout, he eventually mocked her “bring back manly men” comment on Wednesday (Dec. 2) by making it his caption in an Instagram photo of himself wearing a baby blue suit and eating a banana.

Things took a turn, however, when Noah Cyrus posted the initial Vogue photo of Styles wearing a dress on her Instagram Story. “He wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz,” she wrote on the post, which was captured in screenshots online.

Left to right: Noah Cyrus, 20, and conservative personality Candace Owens. (Photo: Getty Images)

On Thursday, Owens responded to Cyrus’s use of the racist reference, tweeting, “Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a “nappy ass hoe” is not racist? I’m all ears. You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister!”

Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a “nappy ass hoe” is not racist?

I’m all ears.

You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister! https://t.co/N6Ej7UICPW December 3, 2020

The internet subsequently called out Noah Cyrus and the glaring racism behind her dig at Candace Owens.

“I will probably never agree with you again but @noahcyrus calling a black woman “nappy headed hoe” is a racial slur. Not acceptable. Period (You might wanna google Don Imus),” tweeted one Twitter user, recalling the late radio personality Don Imus who in 2007 infamously described the Rutgers University women’s basketball team as “nappy-headed hoes” and was subsequently fired from his CBS radio show.

Following the outrage over her comment, Noah Cyrus took to Instagram, yet again, to issue an apology in which she claimed she was not aware of the racism behind her use of the word “nappy.”

“i am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and i am horrified and truly sorry. i will never use it again. thank you for educating me. i in no way meant to offend anyone. i am so so sorry,” Cyrus wrote.

noah cyrus apologized for her unfortunate comment towards the black community pic.twitter.com/lxKvvDUSbL — an xo (@heartslikeyou) December 3, 2020

Still, many online were left unsatisfied with her apology and explanation.

“You knew what the word meant. Don’t act like you were oblivious to the definition… this is a BOGUS APOLOGY. HALF ASS APOLOGY. you said “nappy ass heaux” with your whole chest. it be BEST FOR YOU TO apologize with your whole chest,” tweeted user @Sydn3y4.

Another person tweeted, “Please understand that Noah Cyrus apology is fake like the rest of these non black influencers who do and say RACIST SHIT. learn to understand these mf are lying and playing dumb for an escapegoat.”

“Nah man I don’t like 90% of what Candace does but a racist is a racist idgaf what side they on, get Noah the Fuck outta here and you too for thinking it’s cool,” tweeted American e-Sports basketball player Brent Petway.

