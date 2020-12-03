Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards finalize Westbrook-Wall trade

The Houston Rockets have finalized a trade of Russell Westbrook in exchange for John Wall and a future first-round draft pick from the Washington Wizards.

Wall, who was the first overall draft pick by the Wizards in the 2010 NBA draft, is one of the only players in NBA history with career averages of at least 19 points per game, nine assists per game and four rebounds per game. Only Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Oscar Robertson are in this category.

A NBA deal trading John Wall of the Washington Wizards (left) for Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets has just been finalized, the teams announced. (Photos by Elsa/Getty Images and Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Wall is a five-time NBA All-Star and is second to Chris Paul in assists per game.

The trade came as Westbrook and James Harden both reportedly sought trades out of Houston.

The general managers of the Washington and Houston teams finalized the deal on Wednesday.

“Having the opportunity to acquire a player of Russell’s caliber and character was something that we could not pass up when looking at both the immediate and long-term future of our team,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a statement. “With that said, the decision to part ways with John, one of the greatest players in franchise history, was extremely difficult. What he has meant to our organization and our community is immeasurable and will not be forgotten.”

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game with the Rockets last year. It was his first season with the team after 11 years in Oklahoma City.

Social media users had plenty to say about the interesting trade. One popular tweet from Rob Perez read, “how I imagine this Westbrook/Wall trade went down: Wizards: ‘good luck.’ Rockets: ‘you too.'”

Another sports fan ably analyzed the announcement: “To break down the Russ/Wall trade. Wizards acquiring Westbrook puts them into playoff contention because Russ is a floor raiser and can carry teams to the playoffs like he did w OKC. Wall and a 1st to the Rockets gives them their future and the potential of John Wall’s resurgence.”

