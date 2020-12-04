Mar-a-Lago being renovated, Melania Trump looking at schools for Barron: report

The White House has offered no insight into Trump's post-presidency plans as he continues to claim voter fraud cost him the election.

Loading the player...

The Trumps are reportedly planning to move to their 2,000-square-foot residence at Mar-a-Lago upon leaving the White House in 2021.

People magazine is reporting that the residence is being renovated for the return of soon-to-be former President Donald Trump, his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron.

Headed to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend, President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump walk across the South Lawn toward Marine One at the White House in this January photo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“They are definitely renovating his apartment within the Mar-a-Lago Club to make it larger, more modern and comfortable for his use,” one source says.

Sources have also told People the couple has separate bedrooms at the estate.

The Palm Beach club is where the Trumps filed their “declaration of domicile” last year, changing from their longtime residency in New York City.

Read More: Byron Allen announces launch of TheGrio.TV, to premiere MLK weekend

President Trump will reportedly divide his time between other properties as well, including his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Trump Tower in Manhattan.

A member of Mar-a-Lago told People the president “loves Palm Beach and his friends here.”

Trump golfs regularly at a club he owns minutes away in West Palm Beach.

Read More: Jonathan Capehart, Tiffany Cross to host ‘A.M. Joy’ weekend slot on MSNBC

A Mar-a-Lago apartment is also being renovated in anticipation of the relocation of Mrs. Trump’s parents. It is expected Viktor And Amalija Knavs will be in Palm Beach for large chunks of time to help raise their grandson.

A source close to the family says Mrs. Trump is looking for schools for 14-year-old Barron.

“They have looked all over Palm Beach County and neighboring Broward County for just the right place,” the source says. “There are several options, and they will decide soon.”

Read More: Biden to request mask-wearing for his first 100 days in office

The White House has offered no insight into Trump’s post-presidency plans as he continues to claim, without evidence, that he only lost the 2020 election because of “massive voter fraud.”

Trump bought the Mar-a-Lago property in 1985 for $10 million. The estate was built in 1927 for Marjorie Merriweather Post, the owner of General Foods.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

