Trump pressures Georgia governor to overturn Biden’s win

Joe Biden won by 12,670 votes in Georgia

Loading the player...

On Saturday, President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to pressure him into convincing state legislators to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

According to a source who spoke with CNN, Trump asked Kemp to call a special session in order to help convince legislators to select electors that would help him. Trump even asked the Republican governor to order an audit of the signatures on the absentee ballots.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The source confirmed that Kemp denied Trump’s request, emphasizing that he didn’t have the authority to order the specific audit to confirm the president’s claims of voter fraud.

Read More: Judge: Trump administration must take new DACA applications

The Washington Post reported that the White House declined to comment on the phone call.

Trump recently said on Fox News he was “ashamed” of endorsing Kemp who has “done absolutely nothing,” according to the Independent.

I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor @BrianKempGA or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification. Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies. Why are these two “Republicans” saying no? If we win Georgia, everything else falls in place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

Trump took to Twitter to criticize Kemp, accusing his team of hiding information.

But you never got the signature verification! Your people are refusing to do what you ask. What are they hiding? At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature. That you can easily, and immediately, do. #Transparency https://t.co/h73ZfjrDt3 December 5, 2020

Cody Hall, spokesman for Gov. Kemp, confirmed that the two had a conversation but only referenced Trump sending his condolences after the death of Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler’s campaign staffer Harrison Deal.

Hall said in a statement that “Georgia law prohibits the Governor from interfering in elections.”

“The Secretary of State, who is an elected constitutional officer, has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order,” Hall said. “As the Governor has said repeatedly, he will continue to follow the law and encourage the Secretary of State to take reasonable steps — including a sample audit of signatures — to restore trust and address serious issues that have been raised.”

Read More: Trump aide banned from Justice Department after trying to get voter fraud case info

Trump will make an appearance in Georgia on Saturday for a rally in support of senators Loeffler and David Perdue for the Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5.

On Nov. 20, Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified that Biden won by 12,670 votes. 5 million ballots were cast across the state.

“Numbers don’t lie,” Raffensperger said in a press conference at the time. “As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we are presented today are correct.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

