CNN reporter calls Trump’s ‘right-wing media diet’ his downfall

'They are deceiving millions of people, including the outgoing president,' said Brian Stelter

Loading the player...

Brian Stelter, CNN Chief Media Correspondent, appeared on Reliable Sources on Sunday to address President Donald Trump’s denial of losing the presidential election.

Stelter says the right-wing media, which Trump heavily consumes nowadays, contributed to distorting his view of reality.

“The junk food weighed him down and contributed to his defeat in November,” Stelter said. “But some of these shows keep telling him that he won! They are deceiving millions of people, including the outgoing president.”

Trump has criticized Fox News and has begun to pit the right-wing media network against One America News (OAN) and Newsmax. Newsmax has gone from 100,000 daily viewers to one million viewers.

Read More: Biden picks Calif. AG Becerra to lead HHS, pandemic response

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that Fox News is “not watchable.”

.@FoxNews daytime is not watchable. In a class with CNN & MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others that are picking up the slack. Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better! December 6, 2020

The segment referenced a New York Times article on Trump’s final days where they described the president as being filled of “rage and denial.”

“The large majority of his time has been unstructured, in the Oval [Office], just going nuts about voter fraud. I don’t know how else to put it. That occupies seemingly every waking moment of his day,” said a senior administration official who was quoted in the Washington Post.

Read More: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

During a rally in Valdosta, Georgia for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Trump played a montage of clips from OAN and Newsmax claiming his was the victim.

VALDOSTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 05: President Donald Trump attends a rally in support of Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on December 05, 2020 in Valdosta, Georgia. The rally with the senators comes ahead of a crucial runoff election for Perdue and Loeffler on January 5th which will decide who controls the United States senate. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Stelter pointed to the issue of circulated lies in the media that are going “unchecked by many of the president’s favorite talk shows.”

“He cares so much about popularity, and attention, and power,” Stelter said. “This is like a seven-layer-cake of lies! Fakery, on top of falsehood, on top of fiction.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

