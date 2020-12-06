Teacher brings a PlayStation 5 to class for his students

Sports Center used their Instagram platform to feature a video of a high school teacher who surprised his students by bringing a brand new PlayStation 5 console to school.

The teacher who goes by the user name, Wolf_Duckworth appeared in an empty classroom where he unboxed the console and plugged it in.

He told the story about his idea through his video captions. “Online School Sucks,” he wrote.

“I feel bad for my students stuck at home on computers…But I still have a few students in the classroom…They work hard and I thought they deserved a win today,” he wrote.

In the now viral video, the masked students slowly stream into the classroom, and when they realize they will be allowed to play the new PS5 projected onto a whiteboard during class, the light in their eyes and their sounds of pure joy are heartwarming to say the least.

In a post on his Instagram page, Wolf_Duckworth responded to a follower who asked if he had always wanted to be a teacher. “Yes! I’ve always wanted to be a content creating teacher,” he said. He went on to say that after the video of students went viral, he feels blessed that his dream is finally coming true.

In celebration of 100K TikTok followers, Wolf_Duckworth posted a PS5 giveaway on Instagram. That giveaway will be announced on December 12.

The teacher has been lauded as a hero after he brought so much joy to his students and Sports Center followers heaped praise on him, “Teachers like this for real love their job,” said one commenter.

“WHERE WAS THIS WHEN I WAS YOUNG,” said another.

“Teachers don’t get paid enough,” said another commenter.

Undoubtedly, the teacher’s kindness touched the students, brightening at least one day in a year filled with so much illness, uncertainty, and strife.

