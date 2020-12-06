Teyana Taylor elaborates on why she may retire from the music industry

Taylor said she feels underappreciated by her label

Loading the player...

In an Instagram post on Friday, Teyana Taylor, 29, thanked fans for her Spotify end-of-the-year stats that included an impressive 162.8 million streams, but she confessed to feeling underappreciated by her label, hinting at a possible early retirement from the music industry.

via Instagram

Sparking a firestorm on social media, the R&B songstress was straightforward with her list of grudges against her label, GOOD Music, and the industry as a whole.

Taylor complained that she felt “super unappreciated as an artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked.”

Read More: Teyana Taylor gives birth to second child in her home bathroom

Taylor said the list goes on and on, and then added, “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world.”

The BET Award winner didn’t specify her future plans, but hinted that something may be in the works. “Don’t worry y’all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin da locks,” Taylor wrote.

After the IG post, Taylor received love from not only fans, but also many of her famous friends in the music industry.

Singer and actress Janelle Monae commented that Taylor is an “icon and an inspiration to many, including me.” Actress Neicy Nash used heart emojis to express her love, and rapper, The Game advised Taylor to keep going and encouraged her to “NEVER TIP THE CROWN QUEEN.”

After fans begged Taylor not to quit, the mother of two explained in a later post: “I gotta do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids, so I can stay alive for my kids.”

Read More: Teyana Taylor got played by Kanye West and his master plan for album rollout

Cardi B was one of the celebrities that showed support for Taylor following her bombshell announcement. “If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020,” the “WAP” rapper said.

If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020.I swear she really got the best album this year.I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 5, 2020

Taylor retweeted and commented on the praise. “I appreciate you for always genuinely showing me raw & real love.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

