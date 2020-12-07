Dolly Parton wants Beyoncé to cover hit song ‘Jolene’

It's time for Dolly fans to get in 'Formation'

She’s already had a hit song covered by the iconic Whitney Houston. Now, legendary country singer Dolly Parton reveals in a recent interview with The Big Issue, that she wants the superstar artist to cover her hit song “Jolene” sometime in the future.

Of course, Parton is no stranger to her song catalogue being covered and reinterpreted over the years. She explains in the interview that “Jolene,” “has been recorded worldwide over 400 times in lots of different languages, by lots of different bands.”

But she goes on to explain that no one has “ever really had a big hit record on it.” Parton confesses, “I’ve always hoped somebody might do it someday, someone like Beyoncé.”

Another Parton song (famously written in the same exact writing session as “Jolene”), “I Will Always Love You,” was of course a hughe #1 hit. Recorded for The Bodyguard soundtrack in 1992, Houston’s “I WIll Always Love You” cover went on to become one of the greatest selling singles of all time.

Singer Whitney Houston is seen performing on stage during the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Center on September 15, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A master songwriter, Parton’s songs are still finding generations of new fans every year, as she still remains one of the most influential artists of our time. Her recent memoir dives into her music catalogue, just became a NYT Bestseller, as she continues to cement her legacy in any way she can.

Texas native Beyoncé is no stranger to country music, having famously performed her track “Daddy Lessons” from the groundbreaking album Lemonade at the 50th Annual Country Music Awards. Despite the controversy around Beyonce’s foray into country music, if Parton’s wish comes true, the Beyhive will have another stellar cover for their ears and playlists, and Parton fans will have yet another brilliant reimagining of one of Parton’s signature songs.

