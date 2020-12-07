Man arrested for breaking into Tom Brady’s mansion, stealing jersey

The suspect has a history of stealing memorabilia from the famed quarterback

Zanini Cineus, an at-risk Black man living on the streets, has been arrested for a break-in and robbery at Tom Brady’s former home in Massachusetts.

Cineus, 34, reportedly has a history of stealing memorabilia from the famed quarterback. Most recently, he allegedly swiped a jersey and single glove used when the NFL superstar played for the New England Patriots.

Foxboro Police found the suspect, “laying on the couch in the middle of the room” at Brady’s Massachusetts home, which neither the Tampa Bay Buccaneer nor his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, have lived in for months. Cineus faces multiple criminal charges, including breaking and entering, entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing, TMZ Sports reports.

According to USA Today, Brady and Bündchen relocated to Tampa, Florida after Brady signed with the Buccaneers during his free agency.

Cineus was arrested last year for stealing a signed Brady Patriots jersey from the team’s Hall of Fame exhibit at the Gillette Stadium. He was confronted by security in the stadium’s parking lot, who found him wearing the jersey under his jacket. He even posed in the jersey for his jail mugshot.

Cineus also has “several active warrants out of Wrentham District Court stemming from incidents that occurred in Foxboro, MA late last year,” according to officials, per TMZ.

At one point, Brady’s jersey was estimated to be worth about $10K.

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

This is not the first time items tied to Brady have been stolen.

In 2017, another obsessed fan stole two of his game-winning Super Bowl jerseys from the team’s locker room – the jerseys Brady wore when Patriot won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks, USA Today report.

According to ESPN, Brady’s jerseys were stolen from Houston and ended up in Mexico where both were believed to be “in the possession of a member of the international media.”

