‘B.A.P.S.’ star Natalie Desselle-Reid dies at 53
The actress known for her roles in 'Cinderella' and in 'How To Be A Player' has passed, her Instagram page confirmed today
Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid, best known for her role as Mickey in B.A.P.S, has died at the age of 53. The actress’s passing was confirmed today via her Instagram page after initially being announced by Holly Robinson Peete.
No cause of death was immediately given.
Peete broke the news to fans on Twitter with a post saying, “Just absolutely decimated by this news…Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest in Peace, Sweet Girl.”
Desselle-Reid was born in Louisiana and attended Grambling State University. While at Grambling, she developed a passion for theater and appeared in several local productions.
She went on to pursue a career in acting, starring in many films like Madea’s Big Happy Family and Def Jam’s How to Be A Player. But she is best known for her role as Mickey in B.A.P.S.
The 1997 film follows the story of Mickey and Nisi, played by Halle Berry, as two Southern waitresses who fly to LA to audition for a music video. It was directed by Robert Townsend and has easily become a Black culture classic thanks to the iconic looks, the hilarious one-liners, and Halle’s unforgettable dance moves.
Berry shared some BTS footage on Twitter just three days ago. In the video, you can spot Berry and Desselle-Reid shopping on Rodeo Drive in their best Mickey and Nisi looks.
Desselle-Reid also blessed our small screens as Minerva in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella and played Janie Egins in the UPN sitcom, Eve.
Natalie and her husband Leonard Reid have been married since 2003 and together they share three children.
