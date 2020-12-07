‘B.A.P.S.’ star Natalie Desselle-Reid dies at 53

The actress known for her roles in 'Cinderella' and in 'How To Be A Player' has passed, her Instagram page confirmed today

Loading the player...

Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid, best known for her role as Mickey in B.A.P.S, has died at the age of 53. The actress’s passing was confirmed today via her Instagram page after initially being announced by Holly Robinson Peete.

Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid arrives at a screening of Lionsgate Films’ “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family” at the Cinerama Dome Theater on April 19, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

No cause of death was immediately given.

Peete broke the news to fans on Twitter with a post saying, “Just absolutely decimated by this news…Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest in Peace, Sweet Girl.”

Just absolutely decimated by this news…

Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her.

She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband.

💔🙏🏽😢

Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BsyltHxKRG — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) December 7, 2020

Read More: Chadwick Boseman honored by Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr. at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Desselle-Reid was born in Louisiana and attended Grambling State University. While at Grambling, she developed a passion for theater and appeared in several local productions.

She went on to pursue a career in acting, starring in many films like Madea’s Big Happy Family and Def Jam’s How to Be A Player. But she is best known for her role as Mickey in B.A.P.S.

Photo: allposter.com

The 1997 film follows the story of Mickey and Nisi, played by Halle Berry, as two Southern waitresses who fly to LA to audition for a music video. It was directed by Robert Townsend and has easily become a Black culture classic thanks to the iconic looks, the hilarious one-liners, and Halle’s unforgettable dance moves.

Berry shared some BTS footage on Twitter just three days ago. In the video, you can spot Berry and Desselle-Reid shopping on Rodeo Drive in their best Mickey and Nisi looks.

Desselle-Reid also blessed our small screens as Minerva in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella and played Janie Egins in the UPN sitcom, Eve.

Actors Jason George, Eve, Ali Landry, Natalie Desselle, Sean Maguire and Brian Hooks arrive at the “Eve” launch and viewing party at The Falls on September 15, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Natalie and her husband Leonard Reid have been married since 2003 and together they share three children.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

