Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular banned from Disney World following alleged punch

Spectacular Blue Smith allegedly punched The Disney World employee who was diagnosed with a concussion

Imagine ending a truly crazy and intense year like 2020 by getting banned from, of all places, The Happiest Place on Earth? Well, Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Blue Smith doesn’t have to imagine that at all, as today he was officially banned from entering all Walt Disney World Resort properties in Florida following an alleged punch.

According to TMZ, the entertainer was arrested last Monday after an altercation with a Disney World employee in the Animal Kingdom park. In the report, it is detailed that what initiated the altercation was when Spectacular, while walking past a park employee that night, allegedly pretended to sneeze and then said “coronavirus”. This led to a back and forth between Spectacular, who defended his actions as a joke, and the park employee.

This led to the employee asking Spectacular to “step out of line”, igniting an argument between the two that ended with the entertainer allegedly punching the employee in his right jaw and temple area.

(Credit: ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

According to the report, Spectacular’s son told the police the punch was an accident when his father lost his balance. However, there were two witnesses at the park at the time of the altercation who told the police that they heard the words between them and saw Spectacular punch the employee. The rapper was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery last Monday, a week before the news of his Disney ban.

While Walt Disney World Resort in Florida was closed for the better part of 2020, they reopened in July (to much controversy and uproar) with new COVID restrictions and regulations for all attending. Considering Florida’s Coronavirus cases continue to surge, the park is surely doing the best they can to keep their employees as well as all park attendees safe.

According to TMZ, Spectacular’s ban from all Walt Disney World properties is effective immediately.

