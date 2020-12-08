Billy Porter to co-host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ from NYC

The 'Pose' star will join Ryan Seacrest for the annual festivities

It looks like Billy Porter got a promotion, and the category is New Year’s Eve! The Emmy-winning actor will co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from NYC this year, alongside Ryan Seacrest.

The Pose star, who is also a Grammy and Tony winner, will join Seacrest and Lucy Hale in the Big Apple for the annual festivities after performing hosting duties from New Orleans last year.

BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 07: Award winner Billy Porter on stage during the GQ Men of the Year Award show at Komische Oper on November 07, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for GQ Germany)

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” Ryan Seacrest said in a statement. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

Billy Porter announced the televised special to his fans via Instagram.

Ciara has also been tapped to hold down the festivities on the West Coast this year.

This will be Seacrest’s 16th year as host of the most-watched NYE special in the country, but things will look a little different thanks to COVID-19.

Although we won’t see the usual crowds of fans huddled into Times Square when the ball drops at midnight will be absent, the network plans to unroll a list of celebrities and musical acts that will appear and perform in the coming weeks.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special kicks off Dec. 31 at 8/7c on ABC.

It has been a big year for Billy Porter who recently announced he will be making his directorial debut with the upcoming film, What If?

“I’m thrilled to be part of this new space in Hollywood for telling all types of stories from all types of people,” Porter shared. “I am grateful to be in a position to usher some of these stories into the mainstream and I am humbled that heavy hitters like Christine Vachon and Alana Mayo have entrusted and empowered me in this insane time we all find ourselves in.”

The story centers on a high school senior posting on social media about his crush on Kelsa, a trans girl at his school, resulting in the internet encouraging him to pursue the relationship. The two then navigate a senior year relationship that neither of them could have expected.

