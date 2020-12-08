Issa Rae developing comedy series ‘Nice White Parents’ at HBO

She’s teaming up with ‘Succession’ EP Adam McKay to adapt the 5-part podcast

Issa Rae is about to serve up another comedy series on HBO. The Insecure star is teaming with Succession EP, Adam McKay to bring Nice White Parents to the small screen.

The pair will adapt the successful 5-part podcast of the same name into a comedy series and will co-executive produce.

The project has already received a pilot commitment at HBO. The half-hour comedy is described as ‘a satirical look at the conflict and comedy that arise when highly resourced white parents, who claim to have the best intentions, wield their influence over generations of black and brown students within the NY public school system.’

Rae and Montrel McKay will executive produce via HooRae. Adam McKay and Todd Schulman will executive produce via Hyperobject Industries; and Chana Joffe-Walt, Julie Snyder, Alissa Shipp, and Sarah Koenig of Serial Productions are set to executive produce along with Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry of 3 Arts Entertainment. Sara Rastogi of HooRae will produce.

The podcast, Nice White Parents, launched in July and was reported by Joffe-Walt.

Issa Rae has carved out quite a career so far. She’s the co-creator, executive producer, and star of Insecure, which has already been renewed for a fifth season. She also helped Robin Thede make history with A Black Lady Sketch Show and is developing a series about backyard wrestling with Dwayne Johnson.

Rae formed her HooRae media company in October, consolidating her multiple entities under one umbrella. Other HBO projects she has in the works include Tre Cnt and Seen & Heard as well as Rap S— for HBO Max.

An earlier report on theGRIO noted that Rae revamped her production company to “raise the profile of other artists of color.”

“It’s more about using the platform to build other mini-businesses and collaborations,” she said. “Hoorae Media consists of Raedio, a music label and audio company that works with artists and songwriters. We have ColorCreative, a management company dedicated to boosting and shaping the careers of writers and multi-hyphenates. And of course Hoorae Film & TV, which serves as the production company.”

