LeBron James to critics: ‘After all I’ve accomplished, there’s still doubt’

Lebron James visited the Road Trippin podcast to discuss his career and questioned why some critics do not give him full credit.

James, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th championship, reflected on his feelings toward comments that diminish his accomplishments.

“For me personally, after all, that I’ve accomplished still in this league, there’s still conversation of doubt. I can hear, and I see it. I see it on my feed every time I post something. There are people on TV and writers that people in the basketball world really listen to and they really believe, and I’m not going to give any of those names on this show because they don’t deserve it,” he remarked.

“They continue to discredit or continue to not understand the drive that I put into it. “

He continued to make points with his NBA championships.

“I’ve been a part of two teams that’s won the two hardest championships in NBA league history – the 2016 Cavs coming back from 3-1 versus a 73-9 team…and then what we went through in the bubble. If you’re not in the bubble, you don’t quite understand it. … This is literally out of your whole comfort zone. I didn’t see my family for eight and a half weeks. … It just felt like a horror movie in the bubble and I just believe that I’ve been a part of two of the hardest championships in league history.”

The superstar athlete also shared more on the experience inside the NBA bubble during the first half of the lengthy conversation. Despite what fans watched on television, the basketball player described a different environment.

“96 days, 95 nights, I will never forget it,” he says of the bubble.

He continued, “Basketball, unbelievable. I loved every part of the basketball besides not having fans.”

“For the players, when you ran out there, all you heard was sneakers and basketball. It was like the first AAU tournament growing up. It was literally nothing. It was straight dead silence.”

theGrio reported James was named the 2020 Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated alongside Breanna Stewart, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, and Laurent Duvernay-Tardi. This year made the Akron-bred athlete the first to win the honor three times.

