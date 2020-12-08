Nate Parker to star in new film ‘American Skin’ following scandal

'American Skin' marks Parker's return after the 2016 film 'Birth of a Nation' and the controversy that followed

Four years after Birth of a Nation and the controversy that followed, Nate Parker is set to star in a new film, American Skin. The first trailer for the film was released today, and the feature was written and directed by Parker.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: Writer/director Nate Parker attends the premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “The Birth of a Nation” at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on September 21, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

American Skin premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, and in true COVID-19 fashion, is set to release on V.O.D. this January. The movie follows Lincoln Jefferson, a marine veteran working as a custodian at a California high school. When Lincoln and his son KJ are stopped by the police, his son is fatally shot in a tragic altercation. The story follows Lincoln seeking out justice for his lost son, and deals with themes of parenthood, police brutality, and taking matters into your own hands.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, American Skin had a seven minute standing ovation at V.F.F. on Sunday, and the film was reviewed positively by Variety.

Parker was involved in enormous controversy in 2016 surrounding the release of his film, Birth of A Nation, when rape allegations came to light from the time Parker attended Penn State University. In 1999, Parker and his roommate at the time were charged with raping a female in their apartment after drinking. Due to the controversy, the film seriously underperformed at the box office, only making $7 million for it’s entire opening weekend.

The controversy surely turned a once serious Oscar contender into a movie that barely made waves.



Parker has kept a relatively low profile since the Birth of a Nation controversy, and this marks his first return to screens since 2016. American Skin also stars Omari Hardwick, Larry Sullivan, Theo Rossi, Shane Paul McGhie, Miluana Jackson, and Beau Knapp. The film is presented by Spike Lee and is Parker’s second feature film to date.

