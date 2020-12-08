Singer Ann Marie accused of shooting man in head in Atlanta

The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition

Loading the player...

Chicago-based R&B singer Ann Marie has been arrested and charged with shooting a man in the head on December 1. Per the Fulton County Jail records, Marie was booked a day after the alleged attack at a hotel in Atlanta.

According to the police report, the shooting took place at the InterContinental Buckhead, allegedly in room 614 at 6:25 PM. The police found the 24-year-old man (Jonathan Wright) with a bullet wound to the head. While he was conscious, Wright was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

At the scene, Marie was reportedly hysterical, and told the officers that she had grown up with Wright and that they were childhood friends, both visiting from Chicago. She also went on to say multiple times that the shooting was an accident, explaining that the gun fell off the table in the room and subsequently shot him. Per the report, two shell casings were discovered in the room, projectiles were found by the bathroom door and in the bathroom tub, and two bullet holes were found in the door jam and in a bathroom cabinet.

Read More: Chicago rapper King Von dead at 26

With her emotions running high, Marie had to be removed from the scene by the officers. According to People Magazine, she was “very distraught and kept asking officers if the victim was going to be okay.” On December 2, Marie was charged with possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Read More: Tory Lanez pleads not guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Anne Marie is originally from Englewood, the south side of Chicago, and she signed with Interscope Records in 2019. Her hit single “Secret” with Y.K. Osiris, reached No. 22 on the BIllboard Hot R&B Songs Chart, and her music video for “Secret” has over 82 Million views on YouTube. Her latest EP, Pretty Psycho, debuted in July 2019.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

