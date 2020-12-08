Supreme Court rejects Republicans’ attempt to block Biden Pennsylvania win

The Supreme Court refused to issue an injunction that would nullify President-elect Joe Biden's win in Pennsylvania

The Supreme Court rejected a request by Pennsylvania Republicans to block the certification of the state’s election results in President-elect Joe Biden’s favor.

SCOTUS issued a one-line order Tuesday that had no dissenting opinions that it would not put in place injunction that would block President-elect Biden’s victory from being certified in the commonwealth, CNN reported. It is another legal setback for President Donald Trump who has yet to concede the election.

“The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the order read.

It has been five weeks since Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election. However, Trump and his allies have appealed to the courts and legislators. TheGrio reported that the president sought to overturn the Pennsylvania results. He repeatedly called the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Bryan Cutler to pressure him about the results.

Biden won the battleground state with 50% of the counted vote to Trump’s 48.8%.

“The president said, ‘I’m hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia and these issues with your law,’” said Cutler spokesman Michael Straub, describing the House speaker’s two conversations with Trump. “‘What can we do to fix it?’”

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump held his first press conference in over a week to make an announcement on prescription drug prices as he continues to challenge the results of the 2020 Presidential election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Mike Kelly and others filed suit on Nov. 21 in which he wanted Pennsylvania to vacate the 2.5 million ballots that were cast through the mail. In lieu of that, he wanted Pennsylvania to allow state lawmakers to pick presidential electors in the Republican-controlled legislature.

On Tuesday afternoon, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito asked that Pennsylvania file a brief on the matter who in turn asked that the High Court stay out of it. Lawyers representing the state of Pennsylvania declared in a court filing that it was nothing less than an affront to constitutional democracy” if the Supreme Court were to intervene.

JUST IN – #Pennsylvania has filed its brief (requested by Alito) to the Supreme Court. They basically urge the court not to open pandora's box even if federal laws of the US constitution have been violated. pic.twitter.com/OId7w3GnNH December 8, 2020

“No court has ever issued an order nullifying a governor’s certification of presidential election results,” argued J. Bart Delone, the state’s chief deputy attorney general. “The loss of public trust in our constitutional order resulting in this kind of judicial power would be incalculable.”

