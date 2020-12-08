Texas contests election results in Michigan, Pennsylvania in new lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pushing hard and headed to the Supreme Court to prove voter fraud impacted the 2020 election despite lack of evidence.

Paxton believes voter fraud is the reason President-elect Joe Biden won battleground states, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. So on Tuesday, he took out a lawsuit against them to prove it. Legal experts say the suit is a long shot.

Still, it asks to block those particular states from voting in the electoral college and claims they violated federal law due to the pandemic, “through executive fiat or friendly lawsuits, thereby weakening ballot integrity,” per Texas Tribune.

“That deadline, however, should not cement a potentially illegitimate election result in the middle of this storm,” wrote attorneys for Texas in regards to the Dec. 14 deadline that says states must appoint who it elected.

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Leaders of the states have already called out the suit for lacking credibility. Jordan Fuchs, Georgia’s deputy secretary of state, said on Tuesday,

“The allegations in the lawsuit are false and irresponsible.” She adds, “Texas alleges that there are 80,000 forged signatures on absentee ballots in Georgia, but they don’t bring forward a single person who this happened to. That’s because it didn’t happen.”

Paxton, who has a relationship with President Donald Trump, has opted to be the attorney on this case despite his own legal problems. The FBI is investigating him for criminal allegations of granting favors to political donors, per Associated Press. But Paxton denies these allegations.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also scoffed and dismissed Paxton’s suit saying, “Mr. Paxton’s actions are beneath the dignity of the office of Attorney General and the people of the great state of Texas.”

