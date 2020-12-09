Jemele Hill trolls Jake Paul, asking if knocking out Nate Robinson was ‘racist’

The 'Cari and Jemele (Won't Stick to Sports)' host says she was just joking when she interviewed the YouTube star

Last week, YouTube personality Jake Paul and former NBA star turned YouTuber Nate Robinson went head to head in a much-buzzed-about boxing match. In an interview after the bout, Jemele Hill asked Jake Paul if knocking out Nate Robinson was ‘racist.’

But as it turns out, Hill was just kidding.

Ex-NBA star Nate Robinson is out for the count after a second-round punch from controversial YouTube personality Jake Paul sent him down Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (via screenshot)

In their match at the Staples Center on Saturday, Nov. 28, Paul vs. Robinson was the co-main event. Both the YouTube and boxing communities joined forces to combine their audiences in a crossover event, leading to massive media coverage.

Paul definitely won the match, knocking out Robinson pretty quickly. With 1:35 left in the second round, Paul threw his KO. Robinson fell face first and was then unconscious for a little over a minute.

In the clip circling around the internet from the Vice TV show Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports, Hill asks, “Jake, considering where we are right now in our racial conversation in America, was what you did to Nate Robinson racist?”

Paul is immediately thrown off by the questions, telling her, “Nah, stop playin’ with me.”

She continues, “It looks like Nate was asleep before he ever hit the canvas.”

Paul replies that that “is what we train for” and that “you train to win.” HIll’s co-host Cari Champion continues to push, asking him again, “Was it racist to knock a Black man out? That is the question of the morning.”

Paul responded by calling it “a s—y question” and asks them “How does this have anything to do about race?”

Question of the week: was @jakepaul KO to Nate Robinson racist? 😭 pic.twitter.com/ogSqHj764s — VICE TV (@VICETV) December 4, 2020

As far as the interview, Champion and Hill have since clarified insisting that the question was in jest. Champion tweeted “This wasn’t an interview with weight. It was sarcastic- ya’ll need context?”

Hill quoted that response, writing “What she said.” The hosts maintained that they and Jake were clearly laughing and that the social media blowback does not match the tone of the original video.

They urged fans to tune in to their show on Thursday at 11:30 p.m. on VICETV for more context.

Y’all, @jemelehill and I were trolling a troll with permission. This wasn’t an interview with weight. It was sarcastic- y’all need context? Bc if y’all can’t hear the laughing, the bad WiFi connection- smh. So for the outraged! For more context Thurs. at 1130pm on @VICETV 👀. pic.twitter.com/qwIAk2nuUT — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) December 9, 2020

What she said.



The interview with Jake Paul IN FULL, FYI https://t.co/P4AWYk2qHy — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 9, 2020

Some fans still had questions.

His Wifi went out and we kept it in because we later bust his chops about his Wifi. Listen, Jake Paul’s entire schtick is trolling people and messing with them, so I find this so amusingly ironic that people have an issue with Jake Paul — of all people — being trolled. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 9, 2020

Paul’s boxing career doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. He’s set to face boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Feb. 20.

