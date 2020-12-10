Bill Cosby tweets gratitude to rapper Boosie for supporting him

Bill Cosby publicly thanked Boosie Badazz for supporting him and his family

Bill Cosby had a few people to thank for supporting him during his prison sentence and one of them was rapper Boosie Badazz who got a shoutout from the disgraced comedian.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year sentence in a state prison in Collegeville, Pennsylvania following his conviction on aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. Despite being in prison, the man once known as “America’s Dad” is still making use of his platform.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Cosby publicly acknowledged Boosie Thursday for being there for him and his family.

“On this 10th day of December 2020…I will pay homage to those who have supported me and my family, simply by saying, thank you. The first person to be recognized on Thank You Thursday is Rapper @BOOSIEOFFICIAL,” Cosby wrote.

“Thank you for your support & I’m praying for you to have a speedy recovery and your mobility restored. Again thank you very much.” #ThankYouThursday #ThankYouBoosie #GetHealthyBoosie,” Cosby concluded his appreciation.

a speedy recovery and for your mobility to be restored. Again, thank you very much.

#ThankYouThursday#ThankYouBoosie#GetHealthyBoosie — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) December 10, 2020

Cosby seemed to be referring to Boosie’s recuperation from a shooting. As the TheGrio reported last month, the New Orleans rapper, born Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., was shot on his birthday last month in Texas. He assured fans that he was doing better.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to chime in, noting that Cosby formerly railed against rappers and their lifestyles. In 2013, he blasted their use of “vulgar” lyrics during a speech to Tuskegee University students.

Boosie is exactly the kind of person Bill Cosby would’ve looked down at when he was free. My how the tables have turned — El Presidente of Griselda Records (@el_budget) December 10, 2020

But this isn’t the first time he’s given rappers a nod of approval. Earlier this year, Cosby praised Boosie and Snoop Dogg for defending the legacy of Kobe Bryant after both men berated journalist Gayle King for bringing up the past rape allegations against the late NBA star.

Cosby declared it was “so sad and disappointing that successful Black women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death,” in an Instagram post.

Boosie has not yet responded to Cosby’s post, but he hasn’t been quiet about his belief in Cosby’s innocence. In September, he shared a petition demanding Cosby’s release from prison.

“Free Bill Cosby Let’s Start A Petition,” he wrote.

Badazz doubled down on his efforts a month later after an updated mugshot of a disheveled looking Cosby was released.

“THEM HOES LYIN FREE BILL COSBY ASAP,” the artist wrote on Twitter.

THEM HOES LYIN FREE BILL COSBY ASAP 🔥‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 20, 2020



