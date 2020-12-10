Man arrested in shooting death of rapper Mo3, Dallas police say

Mo3 (Melvin Noble) passed away tragically last month

After nearly a month since his tragic passing, last night a man was arrested in the shooting death of rapper Mo3, Dallas police say.

Mo3 (Melvin Noble) was killed on Nov. 11 2020 on Dallas’ Northbound Interstate 35. According to USA Today, police reported that the gunman “exited his stopped dark sedan armed with a firearm and approached Mo3, who exited his stationary car and began running southbound on the highway”.

The suspect fired at Mo3, and while being rushed to the hospital, he died from his injuries.

Now yesterday, the authorities finally announced an arrest for the gunman. He is reported to be Kewon Dontrell White, who now faces a murder charge for Noble’s death, who was 28-years-old at the time of his passing.

According to Dallas News, White is in federal custody and was indicted on Tuesday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, before today’s murder charge. In the arrest warrant affidavit, it is clear there was a witness who told the police about White and his involvement in the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, the gunman was in a ski-mask.

The police also obtained evidence connecting White to Noble’s vicinity before the shooting and video evidence per the affidavit. The video allegedly matches White’s physical description.

The Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall revealed that the department “requested help from the F.B.I.” due to a surge of violence in the days following Mo3’s tragic death.

Noble was a father of three, who called himself a “gang member turned rapper” this March in Flaunt Magazine. He is most notably known for his hit song, “Errybody (Remix)” from 2019, which currently has over 54 million views on YouTube.

Per the court records, White’s bail for the firearm charge was set at $3,500.

