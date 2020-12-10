RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby tearfully admits she ‘didn’t want’ to marry step-grandfather

Mary Cosby stars in Bravo's tenth installment of their wildly successful franchise

Bravo’s latest installment of their hit reality TV franchise, The Real Housewives, is surely bringing the ice-cold chill and intense drama that viewers have all grown to love.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City features some of the zaniest characters we’ve met yet, and in last night’s must-watch episode, fans saw RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby tearfully admit she “didn’t want” to marry step-grandfather. Yes, you read that right.

Robert Cosby Sr. and Mary Cosby (Bravo)

Cosby is one of six Real Housewives on RHOSLC, but she has the most outlandish backstory by far. Cosby, now infamously, married her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. theGrio previously reported that Cosby explained that when her grandmother had passed away, it was her dying wish that her husband married one of her granddaughters, with her inheritance dependent on that unconventional union.

Cosby is the official First Lady of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, and insisted that before her grandmother passed, she made it very clear that she wanted me to be the one to take her place in the church and inherit everything “…that came with homes, money, our church and also marrying her husband.” This unconventional revelation has become a point of contention between the cast members, with Real Housewife Jen Shah seemingly calling her out at the beginning of last night’s episode.

Confronting Shah who shouted, “Mary who f*cked her grandfather!” in last week’s episode, Cosby fired back at Shah at her luncheon. The fight ended when Cosby kicked Shah out after calling her “ghetto” and telling the other women, “I don’t need hoodlums to be around me.”

Mary Cosby Image:Bravo

Shah, who is married to Sharrief Shah, a football coach at the University of Utah, was offended by Cosby’s comments. She explained, “I’m so hurt by Mary’s comments, because my whole family is Black.” Their feud has only gotten deeper.

In a later scene with Heather Gay, Cosby revealed how she truly felt about her marriage 21 years ago. “I didn’t want to, Heather. I didn’t want to. That’s weird to me. But [my grandmother] really did want me to, so I obeyed her. I trusted every word.” While Gay and Cosby seem to be on good terms, time will tell if Cosby and Shah will ever be able to move past their rift.

You can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesday nights (10 P.M. EST) on Bravo.



