Justin Simien developing Lando Calrissian series at Disney+

Dear White People creator Justin Simien has been tapped to develop a series centered on Han Solo’s BFF Lando Calrissian for Disney+.

Lucasfilm chief and producer Kathleen Kennedy made the announcement Thursday during Disney’s investor presentation. The project is in its early stages and no other details were provided, including if Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams will reprise the iconic role in the upcoming series.

The galaxy’s favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for @DisneyPlus. Justin Simien (@JSim07) is in the early stages of developing the project. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Simien took to Instagram after the announcement and shared a clip of Glover as a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was released in 2018. Glover, in character, wondered where all the Black people in space were.

“This started with one question. Where the hell are all the Black people in space? For a while, I thought it was me, the only one. But now I see before me all the Black humans in the galaxy.”

Simien provided an answer and wrote, “Working on it.”

On Friday, Simien thanked those who always believed in him.

“Shout out to the real ones who let me know I had a home planet out there somewhere when I was growing up 🪐🌘 #lando #eo #LaForge #Guinan,” he wrote alongside a picture of the Star Wars Lando logo.

Simien will have a very busy schedule ahead of him as the new year approaches. He told Pride last month that he was working on wrapping up his much-heralded Netflix series, Dear White People. Production was shuttered due to COVID-19 but has since resumed.

“I’m definitely trying to reinvent the show, which is what we do every year, but also continue the story about characters people have grown really attached to and make them feel like something conclusive has been achieved here in these past four seasons,” he said.

“Try to keep doing the unexpected. I know that’s vague, but that’s really the guiding light at the moment.”

