Teyonah Parris and Wunmi Mosaku joining Marvel Cinematic Universe

Parris will play the 'WandaVision' character Monica Rambeau, and Mosaku will star in the new series 'Loki'

Loading the player...

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding and adding new television shows and movies to it’s catalogue in the coming years.

Read More: Marvel Studios will avoid Chadwick Boseman CGI double in ‘Black Panther 2’

Captain Marvel 2, set to release in November 2022, has officially revealed Teyonah Parris will be a part of the cast. She will play Monica Rambeau, the role that she will debut in for Disney+’s Marvel series, WandaVision. Brie Larson returns as the lead in the sequel, and Nia DaCosta takes the reigns as director. According to Deadline, the show debuts on Disney+ on January 15 as the first Marvel TV series.

Teyonah Parris and Wunmi Mosaku (Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images and David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)

Parris first shared the news of the casting on Instagram back in October, reposting an animated video introducing her character to her fanbase.

“And if you don’t know, now ya knoooow! Monica Rambeau, baaaaaby!” she wrote on the social media platform using the hashtags #Wandavision, #Marvel, and #MonicaRambeau.

Read More: Marvel Studios remember Chadwick Boseman with heartfelt tribute video

Another rising star also officially joined the MCU with the latest announcement. Lovecraft Country‘s Wunmi Mosaku earned a leading role in the upcoming series Loki. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the title character in the new show, set to debut on Disney+ in May 2021. The show also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant.

“Glorious.”



Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5XbLT8fovT — Loki (@LokiOfficial) December 11, 2020

According to WRAL, the original series will be “set after Avengers: Endgame, and “will follow the mischievous adventures of Thor’s brother as he is undoubtedly, much to his chagrin, reminded at every turn that he is Thor’s brother.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

