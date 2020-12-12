Texas GOP chair Allen West calls for new ‘union’ of ‘law-abiding states’ after Supreme Court dismisses election lawsuit

Allen West suggested that he would not accept the swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden

Loading the player...

Despite the Trump Administration’s lawsuits failing to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results, some Republican lawmakers continue to side with President Donald Trump’s assertion that the election was rigged. One of those lawmakers is Allen West, chairman of the GOP in Texas.

As reported by CBS 11, West, a former Florida Congressman, made a statement regarding the Supreme Courts’ recent decision to reject the Trump Administration’s lawsuit asking for the election results to be overturned in four battleground states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia. President Trump has claimed fraud in those states after losing his lead when mail-in votes put President-Elect Joe Biden in the lead for good in all four states.

Allen West (Credit: West)

READ MORE: Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

Allen, also retired Army lieutenant, claimed that the Supreme Court gave other states permission to “take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law” and that throwing the case out would have “damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences.” Allen would then make a statement implying that certain states should break away from the United States.

“Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

Texas GOP chair says in light of Supreme Court tossing out Texas case, "Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.” pic.twitter.com/j84IKPrwqy December 12, 2020

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

READ MORE: Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

Allen became chair of the Texas Republican Party after defeating incumbent Chairman James Dickey this July. During a Friday, December 11 interview with The Austin-American Statesman, Allen expressed again that he believes that results of the election were not legitimate and that 47 percent of American citizens believe so as well, saying if we don’t “honor our election integrity” than the election “doesn’t mean anything.”

When asked that that meant he would not accept the swearing-in of President-Elect Biden and his forthcoming administration if fraud isn’t proven by January 20, Allen responded, “If it is in violation of the Constitution of the United States of America, you have my answer.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

