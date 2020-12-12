Lincoln Project founder seeks AOC for Anti-Trump organization

'We need to work together or we are going to lose America,' said Steve Schmidt, co-founder of the Lincoln Project

Steve Schmidt, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, has reached out to Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a lengthy Twitter thread.

According to Newsweek, Schmidt is one of eight Republicans who started an anti-Trump political action committee. He previously worked on campaigns for President George W. Bush, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Senator John McCain.

“I would like to officially reach out to @AOC on behalf of the @ProjectLincoln in defense of democracy. We disagree on many issues and that is ok in our view,” Schmidt said.

He followed by acknowledging her former job as a waitress, saying, “Btw, we don’t look down on waitresses. We admire them. We are all the types of guys who always tip at 50 percent or more.”

I have an idea. Let’s approach each other and our points of view with good faith. We say the following with respect and seriousness Ma’am. Our hand is open and we need to work together or we are going to lose America. The fight will last for many years. December 12, 2020

He urged the congresswoman and the organization approach each other in “good faith,” saying they “need to work together or [they] are going to lose America. The fight will last for many years.”

Here is the unexpected part. A democratic-socialist and former waitress who knows what it is to actually work combined with @ProjectLincoln and many others is going to hold the line together. We will not yield and we will never break. We are the side opposed to autocracy. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

He then concluded the thread by commending congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez on her conviction and called her “a living example democracy and the importance of faith and belief in the system.”

He added, “We are one election away from losing the country to Autocrats. We stand with you against that. We hope you will stand with us also. God bless America.”

When a Twitter user called Schmidt out for addressing her as a waitress instead of Congresswoman, he replied, “I called her ma’am.”

On Saturday, he continued to comment on the New York Congresswoman. “I think being a waitress is a qualification for being in the Congress. We would have a much better Congress if it was comprised of more people who actually worked at some point in their lives.”

