Keyontae Johnson in critical yet stable condition after collapsing
Johnson was taken to the locker room on a stretcher
Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition after collapsing on the court on Saturday during the first half of a game, according to Sports Illustrated.
Johnson, a forward for the Florida Gators, collapsed after performing an alley-oop as the Gators were leading Florida State by 11-3 just after a timeout. Announcer Mick Hubert said that Johnson was standing and then fell forward on his face according to USA Today.
Johnson was taken to the locker room on a stretcher and then transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, EPSN reported during a broadcast.
Eric Fawcett, a journalist who covers the Florida Gators, tweeted that coach Mike White plans to stay in Tallahassee with Johnson as the team returns home. He noted that Johnson didn’t “have anyone close with him at the hospital.”
Johnson, a native of Norfolk, Virgina, averaged 19.7 points and six rebounds and left the game with five points. Florida State later won the game 83-71, according to WCTV.
Sports writer Rob Dauster noted that Gators players were “in tears” and questioned how the game could continue after what happened.
ESPN writer Myron Medcaff said basketball coach Leonard Hamilton allowed officials decide to continue the game after Johnson’s collapse, saying, “It was totally up to them and whatever they thought was in the best interest of their team.”
The Associated Press reported that Johnson and most of his teammates tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer.
Florida Gators Men’s Basketball tweeted that an update on his condition would be shared when available.
In light of the news, people took to Twitter to send their prayers to Johnson for a full recovery. Mikado Hinson, Director of Player Development at Texas A&M University Football Team, asked, “Lord, please watch over Keyontae Johnson.”
