Keyontae Johnson in critical yet stable condition after collapsing

Johnson was taken to the locker room on a stretcher

Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition after collapsing on the court on Saturday during the first half of a game, according to Sports Illustrated.

Johnson, a forward for the Florida Gators, collapsed after performing an alley-oop as the Gators were leading Florida State by 11-3 just after a timeout. Announcer Mick Hubert said that Johnson was standing and then fell forward on his face according to USA Today.

Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Florida Gators attempts a lay up against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Johnson was taken to the locker room on a stretcher and then transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, EPSN reported during a broadcast.

Eric Fawcett, a journalist who covers the Florida Gators, tweeted that coach Mike White plans to stay in Tallahassee with Johnson as the team returns home. He noted that Johnson didn’t “have anyone close with him at the hospital.”

Mike White will be staying in Tallahassee to be with Keyontae Johnson while the rest of the team goes home.



Given the travelling party situation Johnson doesn’t have anyone close with him at the hospital so White went as soon as possible to be with him instead of doing press. — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) December 12, 2020

Johnson, a native of Norfolk, Virgina, averaged 19.7 points and six rebounds and left the game with five points. Florida State later won the game 83-71, according to WCTV.

Florida State with a win against rival Florida in Tallahassee, but what matters most is the health of Gators star Keyontae Johnson. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 12, 2020

Sports writer Rob Dauster noted that Gators players were “in tears” and questioned how the game could continue after what happened.

Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the floor coming out of a timeout, and he was stretchered off of the floor.



The Florida players are in tears on the floor right now. How do you continue this game? — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) December 12, 2020

ESPN writer Myron Medcaff said basketball coach Leonard Hamilton allowed officials decide to continue the game after Johnson’s collapse, saying, “It was totally up to them and whatever they thought was in the best interest of their team.”

Per Leonard Hamilton, he let Florida officials decide if the game would continue after Keyontae Johnson collapsed: "I told our staff I was going to let them make that decision. … It was totally up to them and whatever they thought was in the best interest of their team." December 12, 2020

The Associated Press reported that Johnson and most of his teammates tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer.

Florida Gators Men’s Basketball tweeted that an update on his condition would be shared when available.

Keyontae Johnson is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, and we'll share an update when we can. https://t.co/bUkidjT4qd — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 12, 2020

In light of the news, people took to Twitter to send their prayers to Johnson for a full recovery. Mikado Hinson, Director of Player Development at Texas A&M University Football Team, asked, “Lord, please watch over Keyontae Johnson.”

Lord, please watch over #keyontaejohnson. In Jesus’ name. Amen. 🙏🏽 — Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) December 12, 2020

