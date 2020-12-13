US looking into possible Treasury Department computer hack

The Treasury Department deferred comment to the National Security Council

Loading the player...

Hackers apparently got into computers at the US Treasury Department and possibly other federal agencies, touching off a government response involving the National Security Council.

“The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation.” – NSC spokesman John Ullyot on Reuters report about hack at Treasury and Commerce. — Chris Bing (@Bing_Chris) December 13, 2020

Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said Sunday that the government is aware of reports about the hacks. “We are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” he wrote in an email.

Read More: Trump campaign website hacked to say Americans ‘have no choice’ in election

Reuters reported Sunday that a group backed by a foreign government stole information from Treasury and a Commerce Department agency responsible for deciding internet and telecommunications policy. Intelligence agencies are reportedly concerned that other agencies were hacked using similar tools.

The US Treasury Department deferred comment to the National Security Council.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

