Baltimore Ravens player Calais Campbell, Rockefeller Foundation launch Black biz fund

Rockefeller Foundation has pledged $75,000 to support the program alongside Campbell, who will be donating $125,000

On Monday, The Rockefeller Foundation joined Baltimore Ravens defensive end, Calais Campbell, in announcing its support for the CLLCTIVLY COVID-19 Baltimore Micro-Grant Fund, a campaign that will help Black-owned businesses in Baltimore that have been impacted by the pandemic by providing financial assistance and strategic advising.

According to a poll conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife, 66% of minority-owned small businesses fear that they’ll be forced to permanently shut down their businesses due to the pandemic as opposed to only 57% of non-minority small businesses.

As part of its continued commitment to expanding equity and economic opportunity for low wage families and communities of color, the Rockefeller Foundation has pledged $75,000 to support the program alongside Calais Campbell, who will be donating $125,000 with the CRC Foundation.

“Black-owned businesses are the backbone of the Baltimore community and provide many essential services that are valued by all of us who are rooting for the success of Charm City,” said Campbell.

“Unfortunately, these Black businesses have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic putting their survival at risk. By partnering with Rockefeller Foundation and CLLCTIVLY, it is my hope that we can not only provide financial relief, but also draw attention to and celebrate these business owners and what their institutions bring to the city of Baltimore.”

Otis Rolley III, Senior Vice President of The Rockefeller’s U.S. Equity and Economic Opportunity Initiative said, “When Black-led organizations serving Baltimore’s Black community are needed most, they too are vulnerable to economic collapse and we take great pride in working to support these community leaders.”

In 2010, Calais Campbell and his family founded the CRC Foundation, named after his late father, Charles. The foundation is committed to the enhancement of the community by teaching life skills to assist with the development of young people.

CLLCTIVLY.org is a place-based social change organization using an asset-based framework to focus on racial equality, narrative change and social connectedness.

The Rockefeller Foundation advances new frontiers of science, data and innovation to solve global challenges related to health, food, power, and economic mobility.

