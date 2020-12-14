Hillary Clinton casts electoral college vote for Biden: ‘It’s absolutely monumental’

Hillary Clinton wants to eliminate the Electoral College

Loading the player...

Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic presidential candidate, cast her vote for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris in New York’s electoral college.

Clinton said it was “absolutely monumental” for Biden to become president on Monday. She and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were the first from New York’s presidential electors to cast a ballot to secure 29 Electoral College votes.

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Hillary Clinton shares photos of FLOTUS transition as Melania has yet to reach out to Jill Biden

“I’m really looking forward to the Biden, Harris administration. It’s going to be great for the country,” Clinton told reporters afterward according to Spectrum News 1. “Absolutely monumental.”

California electors also finalized its 55 Electoral College votes, confirming Biden to become the next U.S. President, The Chicago Tribune reported. According to Spectrum News, Clinton is “looking forward to the Biden-Harris administration,” saying the Biden-Harris administration is “going to be great for the country.”

“We’re going to have a president and a vice president who are going to work for all the people and make a real difference for everybody,” Clinton told Spectrum News.

She also spoke candidly about the Electoral College and tweeted that she thought it needs to be abolished in favor of having presidents be determined by the popular vote.

I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office.



But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/th9qebu9ka — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 14, 2020

“I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office,” Clinton wrote on Twitter. “But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

READ MORE: Hillary Clinton tweets ‘Vote them out’ after Republicans confirm Amy Coney Barrett

The former First Lady’s loss to President Donald Trump is due to the Electoral College, but she led in the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

“We’ve moved toward one-person, one-vote, that’s how we select winners,” she told CNN. “I think [the Electoral College] needs to be eliminated. I’d like to see us move beyond it, yes.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also cast a ballot for the Biden-Harris administration.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

