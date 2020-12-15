Quintessa Swindell will play Cyclone in Dwayne Johnson superhero film

Black Adam is set to start filming early next year

Loading the player...

The cast for DC’s upcoming superhero film, Black Adam, is beginning to flesh out and Quintessa Swindell will officially play Cyclone in the Dwayne Johnson flick.

25 February 2020 – West Hollywood, California – Quintessa Swindell. Netflix’s “I’m Not Okay With That” Los Angeles Premiere held at The London West Hollywood. Photo Credit: AdMedia/MediaPunch /IPX

Read More: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, wife and kids test positive for COVID-19

Swindell will start filming for the role of Cyclone, also known as Maxine Hunkel, early next year in Georgia. According to Deadline, “Cyclone is a junior member of the Justice Society with the power to manipulate wind and sound.”

Swindell’s recent credits include HBO’s Euphoria, the upcoming series In Treatment (alongside Uzo Aduba), and Netflix’s Trinkets. Swindell is also set to star in Voyagers with Colin Farrell and Ty Sheridan, which is being described as “Lord of the Flies for a new generation.”

Black Adam is currently set to be a live-action film installment in the D.C. Extended Universe (DCEU). Newline/DC previously announced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular role in 2014, a character that was originally planned to be introduced in Shazam (2019).

The film is also set to star Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. The film is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently worked with Johnson on the Disney film Jungle Cruise. Jungle Cruise was slated to open in July 2020, but was postponed like many films due to COVID-19, and is now set to be released on July 30, 2020.

Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Read More: Dwayne Johnson to play Black Adam over Shazam

Black Adam is based off of the comic book character of the same name. Black Adam first premiered in 1945 against another classic DC superhero, Shazam. With characters like Black Adam, Cyclone, Hawkman and Atom Smasher, Black Adam is set to introduce the Justice Society of America.

While this super-group has been seen frequently in the animated iterations of DC Comics, this is a Golden Age superhero team we have yet to see in the feature film format.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

