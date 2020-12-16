Gabrielle Union to star opposite Keith Powers in Netflix rom-com

Gabrielle Union is also producing 'The Perfect Find' for Netflix



Loading the player...

Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers will be starring in the upcoming Netflix rom com, The Perfect Find.

Deadline exclusively reported on Wednesday that Union will be playing Jenna Jones in the romantic comedy based on the 2016 best-selling book of the same name by Tia Williams.

Powers will co-star opposite the Being Mary Jane actress and his credits include Straight Outta Compton and The New Edition Story.

Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers (Credit: Getty Images)

Read More: Gabrielle Union says she feels ‘exposed’ in front of Dwyane Wade due to PTSD

The Perfect Find was adapted to the screen by Leigh Davenport, and it follows Jenna’s character, who is excited about her new job as a beauty journalist and the fresh start it will bring. However, her new boss, Darcy, quickly becomes a frenemy. She finds solace in a relationship with Eric, the company’s videographer, but soon finds out that he’s Darcy’s son.

The rom-com will be directed by Numa Perrier, who is coming off the buzz of Jezebel, a coming-of-age drama.

It was previously reported in June that Union will be producing the flick through her ‘I’ll Have Another’ company. Jeff Morrone, Tommy Oliver, and Codie Elaine Oliver of Confluential Films will also produce.

Read More: Gabrielle Union says Zaya Wade felt ‘outed’ on Instagram

Union’s latest move is just the latest in her continued dominance in Hollywood. TheGrio reported last month that she would be producing a half-hour scripted comedy, New Money, for Showtime with The Undefeated journalist, Kelley Carter, and former ESPN star and podcaster, Jemele Hill.

New Money will be “centered around Black women who have solidified their careers, achieved financial independence and moved past the awkwardness and money struggles of their twenties. Now firmly in their 30s, the ladies must deal with the repercussions their “new money” brings, including hangers-on, false friends, unwanted media attention, and greedy relatives– while also navigating the treacherous world of dating.”

Union affirmed her readiness to get started on the project in a tweet.

“Let’s gooooooooo,” she tweeted.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

