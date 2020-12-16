Keshia Knight Pulliam announces engagement to actor Brad James

James proposed to Keshia Knight Pulliam earlier this month in Atlanta

Love is certainly in the air! Keshia Knight Pulliam announced her engagement to actor Brad James this morning.

The Cosby Show star is getting her happy ending. Introduced to families across the country for her role of Rudy Huxtable, Pulliam is engaged to actor Brad James. According to PEOPLE, James asked Pulliam that romantic question earlier this month in Atlanta.

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James (Credit: Getty Images)

Her rep said, “Keshia and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after.” The ring, according to PEOPLE, is “a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers.” The couple celebrated their engagement with a “magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love.”

Pulliam and James met on the set of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, where she played Caroline and James played Mr. Bingley, respectively. When speaking of meeting James, Pulliam explained to MagTV in April that, “We crossed paths before we did the movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta…I’m not gonna lie, I don’t remember meeting him before that.”

She further explained, “We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.”

Before James, Pulliam was married to the NFL’s Ed Hartwell, with whom she has a daughter, Ella Grace. Pulliam and Hartwell finalized their divorce in early 2018, with their union only “lasting a few months.”

Outside of The Cosby Show, Pulliam is of course known for the role of Miranda Payne in the hit Tyler Perry show, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. Pulliam has starred in 106 episodes of the hit show. James has also worked under the Perry umbrella with one of his biggest roles being Todd in Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse.

Pulliam also shared her love for James on Instagram with a caption that read, “My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day.”

