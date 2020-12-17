Big Sean and Jhené Aiko recreate Black ‘90s romance films in new music video

The 'Body Language' single and music video also features Ty Dolla $ign

The ‘90s will never go out of style! In a visual for a track off his latest album, Detroit 2, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko recreate Black ‘90s romance films in their latest music video.

The video, which dropped on Wednesday, kicks off with a scene from Love Jones, where Sean is on stage with a mic, clearly portraying Larenz Tate’s character, Darius Lovehall. Exactly like the scene in the film, Sean says, “Alright this is a little something I’ve been working on. It’s new, I call it,” before cutting to his track “Body Language” feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Aiko.

The video then jumps to another classic movie reference, Poetic Justice. Sean, driving a mail truck, raps the first verse of the song, portraying Tupac Shakur’s iconic role, Lucky. Aiko, naturally, plays the role of Justice, originated by music legend Janet Jackson. Dressed just like Jackson in the movie, Aiko rides in the mail truck alongside Sean, nodding to another classic scene from the flick.

The music video wastes no time getting as many references as it can. Later, Aiko gets to wink at another legendary movie scene, this time from Waiting To Exhale. Dressed in a white robe and lingerie, Aiko does her best Angela Bassett as she walks away from a burning car.

The rest of the music video jumps back and forth between Love Jones and Poetic Justice, but has one more trick up its sleeve before it ends. The last reference is to the 1999 hit movie, The Best Man. In this scene, Sean portrays Harper Stewart, a role originated by Taye Diggs at his best friend’s bachelor party.

This of course is not Sean and Aiko’s first collaboration. The couple dropped an album together in 2016 under the name TWENTY88, and Sean was recently featured on Aiko’s third studio album, Chilombo. The pair have been dating on and off since 2016.

Watch the video below.

