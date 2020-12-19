Tiger Woods’ son Charlie stuns in PNC Championship

Charlie Woods landed an eagle shot on his third hole.

Golf legend Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie Woods, participated in the PNC Championship on Saturday at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

The championship consisted of professional golfers teaming up with their children according to the Golf Channel.

(Credit: PGA/social media)

“I really don’t care about my game. I’m just making sure that Charlie has the time of his life and he’s doing that. I’m making sure he is able to enjoy all of this,” said Woods.

In a clip shared by the PGA Tour on Twitter, Woods can be heard saying, “awesome shot” as Charlie landed an eagle shot on his third hole.

The father-son duo is currently in a six-way tie for sixth place with one more round to play, and are currently trailing Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron Kuchar, by four, according to The Bleacher Report.

Eagle for Team Woods. 🦅



-3 thru 3. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mtxecAh5k5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

In response to a video tweeted by the PGA Tour of commentators’ critiques, professional golfer Lee Westbrook tweeted that he saw the scrutiny that Woods faced in his career and to “give Charlie a break and just let him be a kid and enjoy his golf and childhood.”

Hey @PGATOUR I lived and saw first hand the intensity and scrutiny the world put on his dad. Give Charlie a break and just let him be a kid and enjoy his golf and childhood. I might be wrong here but please take a step back and let him play with his dad and enjoy himself. 👍🏻 December 19, 2020

When asked by a reporter if the round was “nerve-racking” with him playing and ensuring that his son made good shots, Woods said it was all about having fun and called the moment “priceless.”

“Just making sure that we had fun and we did,” Woods said.

Also when asked if his son had moments that surprised him, Woods said he has seen these skills in his son all along.

“All of the shots he has hit I’ve seen it back home…this entire year, this entire pandemic he has hit these shots.”

Tiger Woods reflects on his first competitive round with his son at the @PNCchampionship. https://t.co/YVj20E4uao — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

Charlie’s performance was so impressive that he received praise from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James who tweeted, “Love to see it.”

