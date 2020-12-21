Fauci assures worried kids that he vaccinated Santa ahead of Christmas

Curious kids asked Dr. Fauci how Santa got the vaccine and if it's safe for him to enter their homes.

Dr. Anthony Fauci reassured nervous kids that Santa Claus will still be able to deliver their presents, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a touching moment during CNN’s Sesame Street town hall, several kids asked how Santa got the vaccine and if it was safe for him to come into their homes.

During CNN’s recent “Sesame Street” town hall, several kids asked Dr. Anthony Fauci how Santa Claus got the vaccine and if it was safe for him to come into their homes. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

“I took care of that for you ’cause I was worried that you’d all be upset,” Dr. Fauci said, “so what I did a while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.”

As an “essential worker,” Santa is all set with his coronavirus prevention shot and can make his annual traditional rounds worry-free.

Fauci didn’t mention whether he will be returning to the North Pole to personally give Santa his necessary second shot for full immunity from C0VID-19. Still, the assurance was probably helpful for children, who are navigating this pandemic alongside anxious parents and extended family.

Saturday morning’s The ABC’s of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families was the network’s fifth one during the pandemic geared toward children. Its focus was to share strategies to help families stay healthy and still have fun during the holidays.

The iconic characters of Sesame Street participated in the show, voicing concerns that many children may have. The town hall co-host, Big Bird, expressed his disappointment that he wouldn’t be able to carry out traditions with his grandma. He will instead be doing a video call.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who was vaccinated from coronavirus last week, told kids he will be giving gifts to neighbors and friends by leaving them on the porch and waving from a safe distance.

In addition to Santa Claus’ vaccination status, lots of children had questions about when they will be able to get their shots.

Fauci assured them that health officials want to make sure clinical trials are safe.

“So, just hang in there,” he told the kids. “Couple more months, and we’ll be in good shape.”

